New MPs deliver their maiden speech

The two new MP’s who were sworn in earlier this week today delivered their maiden speech.

FijiFirst candidate Virendra Lal and Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Tanya Waqanika today highlighted what they will do during their term in parliament.

Lal has highlighted the importance of having a positive attitude to achieve excellence in life.

“Children of Fiji deserve a Fiji where all Fijians realize their dreams through education. But Education alone does not give you 100 percent success. You need to have the yearning to learn. Have humility respect others and have a positive attitude.”

Lal adds FijiFirst upholds the rights of every Fijian to practice their faith without the fear of discrimination.

He adds the religious bodies also play a vital role to inculcate morals in young Fijians.

SODELPA MP Tanya Waqanika says she believes in the values her party is promoting.

“Values that speak to my faith, and beliefs and values that form the foundation of my service to this august body and more importantly to the people of Fiji.”

Lal takes over from Vijendra Prakash, who resigned from parliament on Monday, whereas, Waqanika is the replacement for former Leader of Opposition and SODELPA MP Sitiveni Rabuka.