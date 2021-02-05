New May sittings for Parliament

The Parliament this morning approved the additional sitting for a week in May.

Government Leader, Inia Seruiratu, says this sitting from the 17th to the 21st will be used to debate on the committee reports.

Seruiratu says a total of 75 committee reports are pending to be debated.

“After much deliberation on the issue, the business committee agreed to dedicate a special sitting to debate and clear all the committee reports. The sooner the better so that the parliament could ensure that the debates on the reports would still be relevant.”

Seruiratu says the Parliament must undertake and complete debate on these reports as well as others which will be tabled in the March and April sittings.

The special sitting week will not deal with usual parliamentary business such as questions.