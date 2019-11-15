Home

New ICT equipment to assist Parliamentary processes

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 28, 2020 12:30 pm
The Fijian parliament officially received a new set of ICT solutions for adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic and the new norm of social distancing.

During the handing over, Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says the initiative will ensure minimal disruption to the core parliamentary process, representation, scrutiny and the parliament’s standing committee.

The Speaker stresses the need for benchmarking and to an extent engaging experts from outside Fiji to executive relevant projects in the public and private sector to ensure work is not disrupted in these trying times.

Article continues after advertisement

“The system also allows the Standing Committee members or members of parliament to have virtual meetings or participate in webinars or online conferences with their counterparts abroad.”

Nailatikau says the new system ensures that all parliament sittings are aired live through television and online streaming media platforms.

The project is supported by the Fijian Parliament,  UNDP and supported by the government of Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

 

 

 

