Nawaikula’s behaviour labelled ‘moronic’

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has lambasted Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula for making accusations against the Speaker.

While responding to a question on the Accountability and Transparency Commission, Sayed-Khaiyum explained that the Commission can only begin work when the Code of Conduct Bill is passed by parliament.

He explained that the Bill has been before the Justice Law and Human Rights Committee since April 2019 for public consultation.

A supplementary question was asked by Nawaikula insisting that the Bill be brought to the House.

“What option does the nation have to be waiting for seven years? When you cannot control the Committee, what option do we have? We can’t be waiting and waiting. Where is the law that requires you even to formulate the law for transparency that you have tabled here already?”

Sayed-Khaiyum explained that under the Standing Orders, the House does not have any authority over the Committee proceedings.

“This is a moronic behaviour, don’t accuse the Speaker of that. What do you mean his baby you, Mr Speaker? Why are you blaming the Speaker? It has nothing to do with the Speaker. What has it got to do with the Speaker? Nothing. It is already gone before the Committee and it’s seized by the committee. It is the Committee work. You don’t even know that it was tabled in the parliament. What sort of imbecilic behaviour is that?”

The AG adds this is the first time that a Code of Conduct Bill is being introduced under the 2013 Constitution.