Nawaikula’s allegations in parliament lead to FICAC probe

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has referred Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Mohammed Saneem says FICAC is to investigate whether Nawaikula provided a false declaration to a registration official when he made an application to replace his VoterCard on 22 June 2017.

Saneem adds the matter is being reported in light of Nawaikula’s statement in Parliament that his name is not correct on the VoterCard.

Article continues after advertisement

The SODELPA MP claims his name on the VoterCard is incorrect.

“The greatest concern from the communities was the change in VoterCards. I know there will be a problem here – even for me because my name that I’m usually known as Niko Nawaikula, but that’s not the name that is in my birth certificate.”

Nawaikula made the claim while debating amendments to electoral laws.