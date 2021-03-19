Nawaikula slammed for claiming ministers are racist

Opposition MP Niko Naiwaikula has been challenged to provide evidence that government ministers are racist.

Speaking in parliament late yesterday, Nawaikula alleged that Ministers have hired their relatives as civil servants.

“Everything being equal, OMRS will work. But they have used it, by government personnel to select and pick their relatives. They have even been racist.”

However, he was quickly shot down by Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate who demanded that Nawaikula prove his allegations.

“If he has the guts to do that, then take it outside, and let’s settle it in court. If he has evidence he has to provide that and let’s deal with it. We don’t want corruption. To stand up and make a statement like that, put the evidence on the table.”

Nawaikula then changed tactics saying he was not sure who was related to whom.

“The Auditor-General has cited the Ministry of Education for abusing the OMRS by employing four individuals who were not qualified. They were related, I’m not sure whether this minister or the old minister whichever Minister for Education.”

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete also demanded evidence from Nawaikula.

“He must submit evidence into this House. If not, take that statement outside, say it outside so we can challenge him in the court of law.”

The SODELPA MP then backed off from his claims and carried on with debate in parliament.