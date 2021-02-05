Nawaikula hints at military intervention

Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula has today suggested in Parliament that the current Fiji First government needs to be removed and one way is by military intervention.

While debating on the Anti-Corruption Division Bill, Nawaikula, had this to say.

“And we need to change this Government, we need to change it, we need to remove it. There are two ways that I am told. One is the way they came in, for the Army to come in, but I am not going to talk about that. The other way that I wish to recommend to the people is by election, we have next year to the election.”

In response, Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says it is unfortunate that despite the call of a supposed coup, no member of Opposition took offence with the comment.

“I find it rather amusing but quite saddening that Honorable Nawaikula, that I could get that off my chest, in his address on this bill, talked about how the military perhaps should remove this government. And here is this Opposition that has been talking about, Honorable Prasad always talks about, we don’t support military intervention, not a peep out of him. You did not say anything to him, because you are obsequious to that sight. The other point is that this Opposition, continuously talk about military intervention, saying it’s bad, yet none of them said anything, while their now shadow Minister for Economy, talked about military intervention.”

Meanwhile, Nawaikula also took a swipe other bodies such as the United Nations, saying they will not assist in the change of government.

“We cannot rely on our friends, the UN to help us, the US will not help us, New Zealand will not help us, and Australia will not help us. We have to rely on ourselves.”

We will have more on this story later.