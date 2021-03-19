Home

Municipal Councils working closely with Police

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 25, 2021 4:20 pm
Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar.[Source:Fijian Parliament]

The Municipal councils around the country have installed 229 CCTV cameras however 56 are yet to be installed.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says Councils are working closely with the Fiji Police Force in deciding the location for camera installation and monitoring of live footage.

Kumar says some Councils are currently in discussion with the Fiji Police Force, Chamber of Commerce, and the ratepayers.

“There are at least 9 Councils that have taken the initiative of installing CCTV in the urban areas. These are Suva City Council, Lautoka City Council, Lami Town Council, Nasinu Town Council, Nausori Town Council, Sigatoka Town Council, Labasa Town Council, Ba Town Council and Savusavu Town Council.”

Kumar says Suva City Council has installed 117 cameras in the public areas, while Lami Town Council has 1 camera.

She adds the Nausori Town Council is currently working on installing cameras at the Nausori Bus Stand to cover the whole area at an estimated cost of $10,000.

 

