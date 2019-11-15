Ministry to strengthen counseling services

The Education Ministry will strengthen its counseling and mentoring programs at various schools across the country.

Assistant Minister Joseph Nand says around 1,665 students have undergone the counseling program from August to October on social related issues that may hinder their study.

Nand states the National Drugs and Substance Abuse Advisory Council is spearheading this program and their recent findings show that at least 72 percent of the students being counseled have shown some form of improvement.

“A number of improvement is 1,229 students. 73 percent success rate of this program in schools. In the same recording period between August to October 2020, 187 students were counseled with 72 percent success. 106 students showed improvement.”

The Ministry and the Council will also target parents and guardians at the grassroots level on the importance of instilling proper moral values and nurturing their children in a bid to boost Fiji’s education standard.