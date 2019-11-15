Ministry of Youth welcomes assistance

The Ministry of Youth and Sports through its ‘Youth Feed the Nation’ programme has provided youth grants to youth clubs.

This was done to help them establish their micro and small businesses.

This initiative was shared by the Minister for Youth and Sports Praveen Kumar during his 2020/21 budget response address earlier this afternoon.

Kumar says most youths who have been laid off from the tourism industry are making use of the initiative provided by the government.

“We have seen how many youths, some from industries like tourism have successfully repurposed their skillset to set up businesses of their own or to engage in community-based food security and climate sustainability program.lWe have found that this enables them to support and feed their families and wider communities”.

The Minister has also welcomed the $5m allocation that will be used to further upskill youths who have lost their jobs to find new opportunities that await them.