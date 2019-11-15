Ministry embarks on developing organic manure

The Ministry of Agriculture has embarked on developing organic fertilizers and supplying it to farmers.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says this is being done to help reduce the unit cost at farm level.

Reddy also clarified that high soil acidity has also greatly affected sugar productivity.

“A lot of inorganic chemical fertilizers have been utilized throughout Fiji, and that is affecting, not only human health, but also environment.”

The Minister adds that they are developing a 10 acres of land in Navua for a composting site.

“Where the poultry menu will be dried up, and then at least particular medium will be mixed. The idea is to supply these to farmers’ household sectors, who will then develop their own compost and take this material and mix it with a material, and the bacteria will multiply.”

Dr Reddy says this will also help reduce a lot of green waste that are found in dump sites that can be converted into compost manure.