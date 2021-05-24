Home

Media regulator needs new appointments

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 25, 2021 7:58 am
Communications Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while speaking in parliament [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Media Industry Development Authority is likely to see new appointment to its Board and senior management positions.

Communications Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum indicated this while raising concerns on the lack of activity by the media regulator.

“There is a lapse on the part of MIDA itself and there are certain appointments that need to be made. MIDA itself has not been very active and they need to be active”.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking in parliament yesterday, the minister raised concerns about declining standards in local media news reports.

He also highlighted that developed countries around the world have similar media regulating authorities which have existed for a number of years.

Director for Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Ashwin Raj was the last board chair for MIDA.

