Massive drop in Fiji’s poverty rate

Fiji’s poverty rate is approximately 29.9 percent, which is a massive drop compared to 20 years ago.

Trade and Commerce Minister, Faiyaz Koya says the Asian Development Bank in its reports stated that in 2002 the poverty rate stood at 43.3 percent.

Koya was contributing to the debate on a motion moved by the National Federation Party Leader, Biman Prasad that the Standing Committee on Social Affairs undertake an inquiry into the causes of poverty and report back to Parliament.

Trade and Commerce Minister, Faiyaz Koya

The NFP Leader claims the government has implemented policies at a wrong time when their positive effects are negated.

“No government can eradicate poverty. The FijiFirst government is no exception. However, the problem is that this government, during its two terms, as well as when it was un-elected, wasn’t governing but managing.”



National Federation Party Leader, Biman Prasad

However, the Trade Minister while rubbishing these claims says Fijians know the government has ways to assist them to gain economically.

“We have enabled Fijians to be able to make a decent living. And most importantly, the FijiFirst government has its hands on the pulse of the nation.”

While opposing the motion, Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says they know poverty is a reality in Fiji, but the Bainimarama government has never turned a blind eye to it.

“Please do not manipulate numbers and facts to gain cheap political mileage.”



Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar

Akbar further says the government has implemented a lot of initiatives that provide support to the vulnerable people.