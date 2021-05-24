Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Massive drop in Fiji’s poverty rate

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 7, 2022 4:33 pm

Fiji’s poverty rate is approximately 29.9 percent, which is a massive drop compared to 20 years ago.

Trade and Commerce Minister, Faiyaz Koya says the Asian Development Bank in its reports stated that in 2002 the poverty rate stood at 43.3 percent.

Koya was contributing to the debate on a motion moved by the National Federation Party Leader, Biman Prasad that the Standing Committee on Social Affairs undertake an inquiry into the causes of poverty and report back to Parliament.

Article continues after advertisement


Trade and Commerce Minister, Faiyaz Koya

The NFP Leader claims the government has implemented policies at a wrong time when their positive effects are negated.

“No government can eradicate poverty. The FijiFirst government is no exception. However, the problem is that this government, during its two terms, as well as when it was un-elected, wasn’t governing but managing.”


National Federation Party Leader, Biman Prasad

However, the Trade Minister while rubbishing these claims says Fijians know the government has ways to assist them to gain economically.

“We have enabled Fijians to be able to make a decent living. And most importantly, the FijiFirst government has its hands on the pulse of the nation.”

While opposing the motion, Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says they know poverty is a reality in Fiji, but the Bainimarama government has never turned a blind eye to it.

“Please do not manipulate numbers and facts to gain cheap political mileage.”


Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar

Akbar further says the government has implemented a lot of initiatives that provide support to the vulnerable people.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.