Major plans for WAF in the next 12 months

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji is working towards ensuring that 100 per cent of Fiji’s population access clean drinking water.

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate says currently, a little over 80 percent of the total population has access to clean drinking water, while 28 percent of the population has access to WAF wastewater services.

A total of $204 million, an increase of $9 million has been allocated to the Authority in the new financial year, and a portion of this budget will be used to address this gap.

Usamate says the government has taken this bold step as they progress toward meeting Sustainable Development Goal number six, which is providing access to water and sanitation for all Fijians by 2030.

“$4.9 million is allocated in order to provide access to clean water to these rural communities benefitting over 20,611 population. This includes the Bureiwai District School in Nawairuku Village in Ra, Nauluvatu Village in Naitasiri, Driti Village government station, and secondary school in Tailevu, and Bucalevu combines scheme in the Macuata province.”

Usamate stresses that $11 million is allocated to address intermittent water supply in prioritized areas, $5.5 million to address leakages through pressure management, and $60.3 million to complete the Phase of the new Rewa River Water Supply Scheme project.

The Minster fully supports the 2022-2023 National budget, as the authority will also focus on non-revenue water reduction through revamping pressure management and leak detection activities.