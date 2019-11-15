Maharaj criticizes call by Kuridrani for AG to step down

Assistant Minister for Employment Alvick Maharaj has today criticized the call made by Opposition MP Inosi Kuridrani for the Attorney General to relinquish his positions pending a police investigation.

While making his contributions to the president’s speech debate, Kuridrani yesterday called on Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to step down.

Kuridrani accused Sayed-Khaiyum of being involved in a terrorist act and said he should step out of the cabinet.

Article continues after advertisement

Kuridrani says the same yardstick needs to be applied to Sayed-Khaiyum as the other Fijifirst party MPs who were under Police or FICAC investigation.

However, Maharaj says that there is a difference between a complaint lodged and being charged.

“He has given a statement to the Police. The Police has not said that they have been interfered with. The DPP’s office has not said that they have been interfered with. Kuridrani had said that other Ministers had stepped down. Yes one had but only after he was charged for an Electoral related offence.”

Police are investigating a complaint that the Minister for Economy was involved in a bomb plot 33 years ago.

Veronika Malani has alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum and his associates organised the making and detonation of home bombs around Viti Levu during and following the coups of 1987 by Sitiveni Rabuka.