Liquor license Bill passed in parliament

Good news for hotels, bars, taverns and businesses that sell liquor as a license can now be issued for up to five years.

Under the Liquor Act 2006, the maximum term of a license is three years, however, with the passing of the Liquor Amendment Bill 2022 the license term is now five years.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the act will also exempt a person from paying prescribed fees when the person did not operate as outlined in their license due to difficulties faced as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The passing of the Bill did not come without arguments by the opposition.

Opposition MP, Viliame Gavoka claims this extension of liquor licenses would wreak havoc in communities.

“With the proliferation of liquor outlets and running for five years, we will be creating neighborhoods that are not safe for our people. We are very concerned from this side that we need to keep Fiji safe.”

NFP MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua echoed similar sentiments adding that liquor outlets need to be more responsible.

“There have been many instances when liquor outlets have irresponsibly sold liquor and intoxicated people have then become a problem for the community creating noise and threatening and harassing others especially women and girls.”

While contributing to the debate of the bill, FijiFirst MP, Sachida Nand made it clear that the opposition need to read the bill then speak as the bill does not change the process of obtaining a license.

We will have more on this story soon.