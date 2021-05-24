Lies about Bill 17 creating instability

Misinformation about the iTaueki Land Trust Amendment Bill has caused strife among Fijians.

Minister for Infrastrucutre, Jone Usamate has supported Bill 17 in parliament saying it is for the benefit of landowners and tenants.

Usamate also says a number of lies about the Bill have been propagated by members of the Oppositon in parliament.

“What government has been doing has not created instability. It is the false information about the Bill that is causing instability. Those false statements are creating misinformation about what the Bill is all about.”

Bill 17 will be voted on later this afternoon.