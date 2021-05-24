Leave personal attacks out of politics

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says politicians campaigning during the 2022 General Election should carry themselves with dignity.

In Parliament this morning, the Prime Minister highlighted that he is encouraged and inspired by the President’s opening remarks.

Ratu Wiliame Katonivere stressed to Members of Parliament that democracy belongs to the people.

Bainimarama has acknowledged that campaigns can sometimes turn ugly.

“I believe all of us have been guilty at one time or another of going too far, of saying things we should not have said, or could have said better. His Excellency has asked us to stop and we should heed him.”

The Prime Minister says politicians should criticize each other’s positions without misrepresenting them, personalizing matters, attacking family and friends of opponents or using ordinary Fijians as pawns for political ascendency.

He adds they can criticize each other while staying within the bounds of decency, and point out differences without demonizing each other.

“Isn’t it better Mr Speaker that we adhere to decency, to the truth and to a genuine battle of ideas, rather than sink to the depths of discourse to win votes at any cost?”

Bainimarama adds people deserve facts and real policies backed by real budgets so they can make informed decisions on who is best to lead them.

He highlights voters have great power to express their satisfaction or dissatisfaction and give direction to the people they elect into government.