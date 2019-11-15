Home

Leader of Opposition labels budget as irresponsible and rudderless

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 27, 2020 11:31 am
Leader of Opposition Sitiveni Rabuka.[Source: Fijian Parliament]

Leader of Opposition Sitiveni Rabuka has labelled that the 2020/2021 national budget as irresponsible and rudderless.

In his budget debate address, Rabuka says the budget for the next financial year is nothing less than that of a doomsday budget.

He says the government continues to be bullish on expenditure and refuses to consolidate government finances.

However, Rabuka also stresses that the people of Fiji must unite and stand together in this trying time.

Rabuka also acknowledged Fiji’s health and frontline workers for their resolve, dedication and unwavering commitment to contain the in-country spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“The nurses, the paramedics, the doctors the hospital administrators, security personnel, Police Force, the military personnel and all those people associated with the pandemic control. We the people of Fiji salute them for giving their best to contain and control the spread of the pandemic and they deserve mention for their enormous contribution, dedication and your commitment.”

Rabuka has also urged the government to consider and foster genuine discussions on the issue of containing the pandemic and its effects among political parties and communities to build trust and confidence to fight the current economic downturn.

 

