Land Bill passed in parliament

Parliament has passed the iTaukei Land Trust Bill this afternoon.

The Bill was debated extensively in the House today, however, the government with a majority in the House passed the amendments by acclamation.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama before the vote had expressed disappointment that iTaukei landowners had been tricked into signing a petition against the Bill.

“To the people who signed the petition under false pretences, you should demand an apology. They asked you to affix your good name to a lie. You have been misled.”

The Bill was passed along with a host of other consequential amendments which were brought to parliament along with the 2021-2022 National Budget.