Lal, Waqanika approved as MPs

Former news broadcaster Virendra Lal and lawyer, Tanya Waqanika will become the latest Members of Parliament.

This as the Electoral Commission this afternoon approved their appointments and the Speaker, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has been notified accordingly

Lal takes over from Vijendra Prakash, who resigned from the FijiFirst Government yesterday.

Waqanika is the replacement for former Leader of Opposition and SODELPA’s Sitiveni Rabuka.