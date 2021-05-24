Koya urges opposition to stop practicing politics of the old

The Opposition members of Parliament have been urged to stop polluting the minds of Fijians and to stop the politics of the old.

Minister for Commerce, Trade and Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says if the Opposition does not have anything useful to contribute than they should not do so and should stop twisting people’s minds as it is causing mayhem for no reason whatsoever.

During his address in parliament Koya while highlighting the iTaukei Land Trust Amendment Bill said the amendment to the TLTB Act is not taking away any landowner rights.

He says the amendments will simply make service delivery faster.

However, he says the opposition has again created misinformation and they are inciting Fijians and it is all wrong.

He says everyone in Opposition should listen to Mosese Bulitavu and Tupou Draunidalo who have spoken in support of the Bill.

Koya adds the amendment will not alienate land from landowners reiterating that the ownership of all iTaukei land is actually protected, it is enshrined in the Constitution and it can never be taken away.

Meanwhile, Koya says with the global crisis far from over and survival still at the top of the mind, there is now hope with vaccines.

Koya says there is still a whole swathe of countries who may not achieve substantial levels of vaccination at least until 2023and while this essentially means that these countries will remain isolated owing to lack of visitor confidence, Fiji cannot have that for the Fijian tourism industry.

He says the great news is that Fiji has enough vaccines for the entire eligible population and if we fail to vaccinate 80 percent of the target population by November this year then we will be amongst those shut to the world.