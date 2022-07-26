Koya is taken aback by the opposition's reaction

[File Photo]

Faiyaz Koya, Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, says the budget response by members of the opposition is shocking.

Speaking in support of the 2022-2023 National Budget, Koya says based on their responses, they have no understanding of how to deal with a country that is suffering and do not have any vision of where the country is going.

Koya says that has been the case for the last eight years.

“They are a directionless, roadless, captainless, leaderless group, Honorable Speaker, they want to lead the country? I doubt it. Everybody is listening today with baited breath. I want the whole of Fiji to hear this. The fact that the Opposition called every government support a freebie is absolute gross disrespect to our people. “

Koya claims, according to their response, the government should leave Fijians to suffer alone and not provide assistance to those that need it.

“What they are saying is simply we shouldn’t provide anything for our people and let them find solutions for themselves. This needs to be heard by the whole of Fiji because that is what you get if they come on this side of the house Honorable Speaker.”

He also hit out at opposition MP Mitieli Bulunauca for his personal attacks against the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

“I’m sure that I’m a 100 percent sure they can’t produce an ounce of proof for what they are alleging. It’s nonsensical, gibberish and garbage and I for a moment, if he was here, I would tell it to his face to come and say it outside because he would dare not do that. He is disgusting and it’s dishonourable and it is not the kind of stuff we want to hear in this house and god forbid those people that actually put him in the house that they heard that Honorable Speaker.”

The Minister says Fiji has come out of its darkest times because of the decisive leadership of the FijiFirst government.

Koya says the FijiFirst government’s budget is not about winning votes as much as it’s about winning hearts by providing the best to every Fijian when they need it most.