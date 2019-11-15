It was the right thing to do says Rabuka, NFP supports walkout

Opposition leader Sitiveni Rabuka says walking out of Parliament this morning was the honourable thing to do after a petition by them was dismissed by Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

The petition was submitted by SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka, who had called for a holistic review by the Standing Committee on Natural Resources on the proposed mining project at the Sigatoka River.

Rabuka says they will not be returning to parliament until they have written to the Speaker.

“We are going to be writing to the Speaker for clarification on that point in our stand on the extra points he made during the ruling, there is not much more that we can say at this time, we exercise our right to present our view and if you are not happy with the ruling, the honorable thing to do is to walk out.”



National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad says they are in support of the walkout.

“Walk out of Parliament is a way to show our disappointment and that’s an acceptable way to do that, it happens in most Parliament, and as the honorable Leader of the Opposition said we will be writing to the Speaker on this issue.”



Meanwhile, the Parliament proceeding is continuing today as per the ruling by the Speaker.