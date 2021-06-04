Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Over 200,000 assistance applications in last 24 hours|Barber shops and hairdressers can apply to open|Investment Bill 2020 passed|Livestock supply to FMIB declined over the past few weeks|Bulanauca called out for COVID-19 cure method|Sugar City businesses slowly picking up|Reduction must flow down to customers: RBF|MPs speak on military blame game|Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team|Automatic registration for round 6 & lockdown relief|Children to be kept at home while shopping|13 new cases take daily tally to 35|CWM Hospital data evaluation continues|Ministry continues with aggressive screening|FNU takes action against staff|Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM|Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive|TELS and Toppers students not eligible for $50 assistance|Legalizing marijuana will have international ramification|$5m hotel bill for health bubble|Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu|PM commends Turaga ni Koro|More households involved in agricultural activities|22 new cases announced with majority at CWM|
Full Coverage

Parliament

It was Tabuya not us: Sayed-Khaiyum

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 3, 2021 4:28 pm
Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left] and Opposition Whip, Lynda Tabuya. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says the National Federation Party is not aware of the level of cloak and dagger stuff happening with Opposition.

He made the comments after NFP’s General Secretary, Seini Nabou yesterday told Communications Fiji Limited that Professor Biman Prasad’s ability to highlight the sugar issue was lost after the sudden removal of the pending agenda items.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this was being floated around as if the government was responsible, despite it being moved by Opposition Whip, Lynda Tabuya, to remove the agenda.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says the first person to respond was Tabuya.

“All of us who were copied in the email know. Honourable Lynda Tabuya says let’s not focus on Monday, Tuesday agenda which is more important is the original Monday Tuesday agenda. Yet this article is made out by NFP as if it was an approach by the government to sabotage the Friday agenda.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also took a swipe at CFL, saying the media company has lost all credibility and become a favourite of the NFP.

CFL News Director, Vijay Narayan says he has not heard the comment and cannot make a comment on the matter.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.