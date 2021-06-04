It was Tabuya not us: Sayed-Khaiyum

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says the National Federation Party is not aware of the level of cloak and dagger stuff happening with Opposition.

He made the comments after NFP’s General Secretary, Seini Nabou yesterday told Communications Fiji Limited that Professor Biman Prasad’s ability to highlight the sugar issue was lost after the sudden removal of the pending agenda items.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this was being floated around as if the government was responsible, despite it being moved by Opposition Whip, Lynda Tabuya, to remove the agenda.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the first person to respond was Tabuya.

“All of us who were copied in the email know. Honourable Lynda Tabuya says let’s not focus on Monday, Tuesday agenda which is more important is the original Monday Tuesday agenda. Yet this article is made out by NFP as if it was an approach by the government to sabotage the Friday agenda.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also took a swipe at CFL, saying the media company has lost all credibility and become a favourite of the NFP.

CFL News Director, Vijay Narayan says he has not heard the comment and cannot make a comment on the matter.