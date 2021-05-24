Home

Six new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors' vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji's COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|
Identity jumping a real concern

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 25, 2021 7:56 am
Alvick Maharaj [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The government has highlighted that the amendment to the 1967 Interpretation Act will assist in addressing issues such as identity jumping.

Government Whip Alvick Maharaj says identity jumping poses real risks.

“Identity jumping is extremely problematic and carries a real risk in terms of fraud. However, the recent amendment to the interpretation act 1967 is standardising name in Fiji to address this risk.”

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will also help in terms of targeted government assistance to those in need.

Sayed-Khaiyum says maintaining proper identification record is critical.

“We have found so many times and so many governmental record that a person whose name is misspelt to having the wrong person and it take decades to have that corrected. This will actually help.”

Fiji is currently using the European Union Digital Card Certification and the government is working to achieve interoperability not only within Fiji but outside of the country as well.

