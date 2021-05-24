Identity jumping a real concern

The government has highlighted that the amendment to the 1967 Interpretation Act will assist in addressing issues such as identity jumping.

Government Whip Alvick Maharaj says identity jumping poses real risks.

“Identity jumping is extremely problematic and carries a real risk in terms of fraud. However, the recent amendment to the interpretation act 1967 is standardising name in Fiji to address this risk.”

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will also help in terms of targeted government assistance to those in need.

Sayed-Khaiyum says maintaining proper identification record is critical.

“We have found so many times and so many governmental record that a person whose name is misspelt to having the wrong person and it take decades to have that corrected. This will actually help.”

Fiji is currently using the European Union Digital Card Certification and the government is working to achieve interoperability not only within Fiji but outside of the country as well.