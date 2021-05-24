I will support State efforts for equality: Ratu Wiliame

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has told parliamentarians that he will support the work of the State to achieve true equality for all Fijians.

Speaking at the opening of the new session of parliament this morning, Ratu Wiliame said while he may be Fiji’s youngest president with limited public life, he has seen how past systems were not serving the interests of all.

The President has called on all MPs to put aside old, petty politics and look further than short term goals.

“The democracy created under our Fijian Constitution will wither with our complacency but comes alive with public participation, as does its values and principles. Thank you for your participation in the vital business of our democracy.”

He adds that politicians come and go, but public institutions that serve the people must not only remain but also thrive in serving Fijians.

