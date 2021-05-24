I did not leave Fiji in 1987: AG

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has hit out at National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad for his comments in parliament this morning.

While making his contribution on the Investment Bill 2022, Bill No 5, Prasad stated the Attorney General left Fiji after the 1987 coup.

“That’s the reality. You left Fiji in 1987. You left, you ran away, I was here. You ran away.”

In his point of order, Sayed-Khaiyum set the record straight of his whereabouts in 1987.

“I did not run away from my studies, I actually went for my studies. I was here in the 1987 coup. I was arrested at Sukuna Park. I went to CPS. Don’t tell me anything like that. Don’t lie. I went for studies, and I came back to Fiji. I never unlike some other academics in my quest to get a job in Australia ever gave up my citizenship. Even though at that time I would have got better job, if I gave up my Fijian citizenship, and gotten Australian citizenship. I didn’t, other you (Biman Prasad) support did. So get your facts right.”