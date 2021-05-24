Home

Huge achievement for Fiji: Nath

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 1, 2021 4:20 pm
Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Vijay Nath. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

It is a historic achievement for Fiji, as months of hard work enabled us to open our international border.

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Vijay Nath, says the country is slowly getting back on track after almost two years of lull period.

“We welcome our tourists, close friends, families and relatives to our shores after months of closure. This is a big achievement for us, not only will it benefit our economy it will also boost our economy’s employment in our tourism sector.”

Article continues after advertisement

Nath says this was achieved through a holistic approach given that Fiji is one of the countries with higher vaccination rate.

He also commended the support rendered by other countries during the COVID-19 response that has enabled Fiji to open its border today.

