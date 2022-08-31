Heritage sites to undergo upgrade

Minister for Heritage and Arts, Premila Kumar. [Photo: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

National heritage sites have the potential to generate more income however more work needs to be done.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Heritage and Arts, Premila Kumar while responding to a question in Parliament yesterday about the proposed activities for the National Trust of Fiji.

Kumar says in 2019, four heritage sites were visited by 3,000 school students and tourists, generating $130,000.

These sites include the Sigatoka Sand Dunes, Waisali Forest Reserve, Momi Bay Battery Park, and the Levuka Community Center Library.

The Minister adds they are planning to upgrade the facilities to attract more visitors.

She adds the COVID period led to the closure of recreational activities on the site for two years.