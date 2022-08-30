Heated debate on civil servants pay cuts

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete (from left), NFP Leader Biman Prasad, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

A heated debate ensued in Parliament this morning, with members from both sides of the House accusing each other of lying regarding the proposal to implement pay cuts for civil servants.

This was during the debate on the motion regarding the Consolidated Review Report of the Reserve Bank of Fiji 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 Annual Reports.

National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad says the government’s mismanagement of the national economy had put the country into a serious and deep hole but that he never proposed a pay cut for civil servants.

“They lied on the other side of govt that I was proposing a salary cut for civil servants. They lied.”

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete raised a point of order, claiming that a statement was posted on NFP’s website, which proposed pay cuts for all civil servants.

“Sir he is misleading parliament. His party, of which he is the leader proposed a 35 percent pay cut for nurses, doctors, lab technicians and front liners. I had to fight tooth and nail as people were calling me to ask if this was right. I had to message them that it wasn’t.”

FBC News can confirm an opinion piece written by Professor Prasad in 2020 in The Fiji Times, in which he had stated that including civil servants should take a 35 percent pay cut.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum accused the NFP leader of trying to recover some political ground as he is on record for saying that civil servants must get a pay cut.

“He says there was no basic pay cut, the salaries of no civil servants were cut, so he is saying because FNPF was reduced, therefore it’s a pay cut. It’s a pay cut.”

The motion was moved by Government MP Vijay Nath and is still being debated.