Health Minister questions Waqanika's comments

The Minister for Health has hit out at opposition MP Tanya Waqanika for criticizing the appointment of Marama Taukei Naua Adi Tema Varo as the new president of the FijiFirst party.

This after Social Democratic Liberal Party Member Tanya Waqanika questioned the appointment.

“They go ahead and appoint Marama Taukei Naua as their party president. I pray that her appointment is not guises apology for this government’s insensitive approach when they passed Bill 17.”

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete took a swipe at Waqanika for raising questions and highlighted that they should think about their own party as SODELPA is already divided.

“Honorable speaker whoever the honorable prime minister and the party leader wished to be our president is our prerogative. Your party leadership is your prerogative.”

Doctor Waqainabete says they support gender equality and the Opposition has got it all wrong.

“Be proud of Ratu Epenisa, he is your party president, be proud of him as you chose him. We are proud of him. We are proud of Marama Taukei Naua.”

The Health Minister has also urged the Opposition to defend democracy and the constitution.