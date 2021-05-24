Home

Health Minister defends frontline workers

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 4:10 pm

The Minister for Health has taken a swipe at National Federation Party MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua for calling his staff incompetent.

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the last 17 months have been challenging for the health care workforce and they have worked hard to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Waqainabete says some have been verbally abused, ridiculed and threatened, but have continued to turn up and shouldered on despite the unfortunate events.

“The honourable member said that the Ministry of Health was incompetent. I take it personally that she calls the Ministry and the staff incompetent, shouldn’t do that.”

Dr Waqainabete says in the last one and half years the Ministry has filled 12 contract positions for lab technicians.

He also highlighted that the limited services offered at the laboratory in Levuka Hospital were covered with specimens sent for testing at Colonial War Memorial Hospital when required.

