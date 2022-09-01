Government to source hemp seeds from Canada

Industrial Hemp seeds.

The Fijian Government has discussed with Canada the opportunities in industrial hemp.

While highlighting the Economic Benefits of the direct Nadi/Vancouver flight in parliament, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the United Nations informed them that Canada has some of the best industrial hemp seeds.

Sayed-Khaiyum says industrial hemp is a lucrative and largely untapped resource in the global economy due to misconceptions about what it really is.

“Industrial hemp is obviously quite different to normal marijuana that you smoke with the THC levels that are higher than 1 percent and they were quite keen to assist us in respect of helping us getting industrial hemp seeds.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they will be engaging with the United Nations office on drugs and crime to arrange for the Fiji National University and its Agriculture School to grow these industrial hemp seeds, following which the seeds will be distributed to local farmers.