Government still owns 39 percent of Fiji Ports: AG

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has taken a swipe at Opposition for turning COVID-19 into a game to score political points and mislead Fijians.

Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula claimed that the Government sold some of its assets, however, Sayed-Khaiyum says this is not true.

Nawaikula once again made claims in parliament without any proof that the government’s income has been declining.

“They sold ports. They sold the printing industry, they can’t sell EFL so they sell it back to individuals. It has been there for years they have been looking for people to buy it but they can’t sell it. So where we now admit it please.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has set the record straight and highlighted that Government still owns 39 percent of Fiji Ports.

“FNPF owns the larger share of it. He said that we have sold our printing press. It has been sold to Fijian Holdings. You all said sell it to Fijian Holdings, it’s now been sold and you are now questioning that.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that there is a lot of misinformation regarding the Fiji National Provident Fund.

He says so far around $176m have been paid out of which government top-up comes to around $79m.