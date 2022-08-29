Government stance on USP issue is clear: Kumar

Education Minister, Premila Kumar took a swap at National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad in parliament today.

This is for bringing the University of the South Pacific issue during a debate on the Fiji Higher Education Commission’s annual report.

Prasad used the motion to raise an issue which the government has repeatedly addressed.

“Withholding of funding to the University of the South Pacific is having a very serious impact not only on the students from Fiji but students throughout the region and for us as a country as well.”



Education Minister, Premila Kumar [left] and Biman Prasad [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Minister Premila Kumar in response adds that one person cannot be bigger than USP nor bigger than a member country and that the government will release the grant once the institution allows for an independent investigation to be conducted.

“NFP has turned this into a bigger issue each time we meet in parliament. We acknowledge two SODELPA MPs who had asked USP to allow an independent investigation into the allegations of corruption at the University.”



Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Fiji Higher Education Commission is already looking at improving various sectors with the availability of targeted programmes in tertiary institutions.

“Through the assistance of the Commission, the Vatukoula Gold Mine is in the process of establishing the Vatukoula Gold Mine Technical Institution which will give Fijians the opportunity to develop skills and receive technical education.”

The Ministry of Education and relevant bodies have gone through numerous undertakings to ensure FHEC is able to address Fiji’s labour demand.