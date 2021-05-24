Government offers Baber land for gold win

The government is planning to lease a piece of land to Fiji 7s Head Coach, Gareth Baber for guiding the national side to winning its second Olympic gold medal.

This was revealed in Parliament today by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the debate on Bill 17.

Bainimarama congratulated the team and thanked them for what they’ve done.

Article continues after advertisement

He also welcomed our side home and made a special mention of Baber.

“Coach Baber was tasked with filling the biggest shoes in world rugby and he delivered brilliantly. I believe he has earned a home in Fiji for all done and we are making the arrangement to offer him a lease on I-Taukei land, should he accept, if he does build a home, thanks to this bill the TLTB won’t waste any time following up those plans.”

Baber is now with his family in the UK after seven months and he will return in a few weeks as his contract expires on the 31st of December.