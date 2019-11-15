Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Construction projects to provide more employment opportunities: PM|Rabuka believes sharing responsibility can help Fiji economy|Cane farmers encouraged to utilize cane planting grant|Budget did nothing for workers in the informal sector: Kepa|2020-2021 Budget maybe the boldest in Fiji’s history: PM|The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Government has no economic vision: NFP Leader

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 28, 2020 4:10 pm
National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad claims the government has no economic vision for Fiji and makes things up as it goes along.

Professor Prasad says every year mystery surrounds each Budget which is bad for economic certainty and continuity as investors do not know what is coming.

The NFP Leader questioned why the government suddenly abolished stamp duty, reduced taxes on alcohol and changed the tax incentives for tourism investment.

Article continues after advertisement

“This year the Government has taken the so-called bold measures. But who believes that these will stay? Because next year they will want more money. So they will just bring back stamp duty or business licenses. They will just call them something different. They will lift the tourism taxes again.”

Professor Prasad also claimed the economy was already crashing before the pandemic and Fiji now faces the biggest economic crisis in its 50 years as an independent nation.

“The Government is telling the people who have been made unemployed: “ We will give you $220 per fortnight”. But this is not the Government’s money. This is the people’s money. This is what is in their FNPF balances. The government is topping up some people’s balances. But with whose money? The World Bank’s money. And the IMF’s money. And the Asian Development Bank’s money. Because our own Government has no money.”

In his budget response, Prasad also claimed that the government’s debt level is very high as they must repay $1.2 billion in loans and interest in the New Year.

“We are going to borrow more. We are going to borrow another $2 billion. Two billion dollars. And what are we going to do in the year after that? Because the Government says it will only collect $1.8 billion next year. And the same amount in the year after that. But this is what the Government tells us about next year Mr Speaker.”

He also Fiji needs economic strategies that deal with our short term and long-term problems.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will give his right of reply later this week.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.