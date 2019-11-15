Government has no economic vision: NFP Leader

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad claims the government has no economic vision for Fiji and makes things up as it goes along.

Professor Prasad says every year mystery surrounds each Budget which is bad for economic certainty and continuity as investors do not know what is coming.

The NFP Leader questioned why the government suddenly abolished stamp duty, reduced taxes on alcohol and changed the tax incentives for tourism investment.

“This year the Government has taken the so-called bold measures. But who believes that these will stay? Because next year they will want more money. So they will just bring back stamp duty or business licenses. They will just call them something different. They will lift the tourism taxes again.”

Professor Prasad also claimed the economy was already crashing before the pandemic and Fiji now faces the biggest economic crisis in its 50 years as an independent nation.

“The Government is telling the people who have been made unemployed: “ We will give you $220 per fortnight”. But this is not the Government’s money. This is the people’s money. This is what is in their FNPF balances. The government is topping up some people’s balances. But with whose money? The World Bank’s money. And the IMF’s money. And the Asian Development Bank’s money. Because our own Government has no money.”

In his budget response, Prasad also claimed that the government’s debt level is very high as they must repay $1.2 billion in loans and interest in the New Year.

“We are going to borrow more. We are going to borrow another $2 billion. Two billion dollars. And what are we going to do in the year after that? Because the Government says it will only collect $1.8 billion next year. And the same amount in the year after that. But this is what the Government tells us about next year Mr Speaker.”

He also Fiji needs economic strategies that deal with our short term and long-term problems.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will give his right of reply later this week.