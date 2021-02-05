Government explores personalized digital wallet for Fijians

The Government is considering developing a personalized digital wallet where Fijians can have their vaccination details on smartphones.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says the digital wallet they are considering is in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organizations and the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will allow for cross boarder seamless verification and authentication.

He adds the Global Tourism Crisis Committee last week called for a vaccine passport as an essential component to help restart global tourism.

“A vaccination passport is proof that the holder of the passport has been vaccinated against COVID-19. This is crucial for assuring future travellers that Fiji is safe and open for business.”

The Minister says for this to happen, it is imperative that every eligible Fijian registers for vaccination as this will boost our chances of economic recovery.