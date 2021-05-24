Home

Give women a chance: Akbar

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 29, 2021 4:55 pm
Womens’ Minister Rosy Akbar. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Voters should give female candidates a fair go in the 2022 General Election.

That’s the call from Womens’ Minister Rosy Akbar while speaking in parliament today.

Akbar says Fiji has made immense progress in gender equality and female representation in positions of power, however, it will all be for nothing if people don’t vote for women.

Article continues after advertisement

“I urge all those aspiring female leaders to please take part in the coming election. Of course, if we don’t vote for women, they will never make it to this House. Women need votes as well.”

Akbar says promoting inclusivity is not just about the public sector as more women are needed in all spheres of decision making.

The Womens’ Minister also confirmed that work continues on addressing domestic violence.

