Gavoka’s claims of given a runaround false

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka today claimed in parliament that he was given a runaround while trying to get a construction permit.

Gavoka says as the chair of the Nadroga/Navosa Corporation he wanted to build an apartment in Flagstaff, Suva but found difficulty in getting an approval.

He claimed the ease of doing business is lacking in this country and it is easier to buy a house rather than built it.

Article continues after advertisement

“Nobody could give me a definitive decision on the permits, whether to proceed with the building or not. Everybody I met, was acting. Acting engineer for the Suva City Council, acting director of the Town and Country Planning. Honourable Speaker, this is a government of actors.”

However, Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says these claims are false as according to the Director of Town and Country Planning the land on which Gavoka wanted to develop had drainage issues.



Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Sayed-Khaiyum says the drain was running across the property and the Town and Country Planning advised Gavoka that this can be relocated.

The Director informed the Attorney General that this issue was resolved.

“He had 360 percent over development and had to connect to sewer line. We advised that he discuss with the Central Board of Health on alternative means of sewerage disposal. Suva City Council has confirmed that he has not got back to them. We are being facilitative and guiding him along on how he could have gotten his development approved legally as we would have advised other local investors”.

Sayed-Khaiyum added that the beauty about Investment Fiji now is that it will not only assist foreign but local investors as well.