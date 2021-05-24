Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Gavoka urged to get his facts right

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 8, 2022 12:25 pm

The Minister for Fisheries has called on Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka not to bring unconfirmed and non-factual statements into parliament.

Earlier today, Gavoka commented on the reduction in the number of fishing vessels coming to Fiji.

“The distant fleet vessels are the vessels from around the world that used to come to Suva for resupply, and there used to be a minimum of 200 vessels per year. They have gone to Pompei and Pagopago. Imagine the impact on Suva when 200 vessels, staying for a minimum of two or three days, have relocated somewhere else.”

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Semi Koroilavesau clarified that the reduction in fishing vessels is a global issue and Fiji is not segregated from it.

Koroilavesau adds that due to COVID-19, we are not even allowed to accept vessels that are trading around the Pacific.

“The vessels have found it much easier and cheaper to return to its mother country, unload their catch, go on the slipway, change crew and then reposition and come back into the Pacific to fish. It’s nothing similar to what the honourable member is saying. He should not bring unconfirmed statements to parliament.”

Koroilavesau also clarified that the transfer of tuna is not a simple matter.

He adds that since 2017, the ministry’s major push has been to secure raw products to fill the newly built freezer container at PAFCO Levuka.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.