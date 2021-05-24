Gavoka urged to get his facts right

The Minister for Fisheries has called on Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka not to bring unconfirmed and non-factual statements into parliament.

Earlier today, Gavoka commented on the reduction in the number of fishing vessels coming to Fiji.

“The distant fleet vessels are the vessels from around the world that used to come to Suva for resupply, and there used to be a minimum of 200 vessels per year. They have gone to Pompei and Pagopago. Imagine the impact on Suva when 200 vessels, staying for a minimum of two or three days, have relocated somewhere else.”

Minister Semi Koroilavesau clarified that the reduction in fishing vessels is a global issue and Fiji is not segregated from it.

Koroilavesau adds that due to COVID-19, we are not even allowed to accept vessels that are trading around the Pacific.

“The vessels have found it much easier and cheaper to return to its mother country, unload their catch, go on the slipway, change crew and then reposition and come back into the Pacific to fish. It’s nothing similar to what the honourable member is saying. He should not bring unconfirmed statements to parliament.”

Koroilavesau also clarified that the transfer of tuna is not a simple matter.

He adds that since 2017, the ministry’s major push has been to secure raw products to fill the newly built freezer container at PAFCO Levuka.