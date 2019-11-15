Gavoka confirms SODELPA members disregarded request

The new SODELPA leader Viliame Gavoka has dropped a bombshell in an exclusive interview with FBC News this afternoon.

Gavoka says the SODELPA caucus defied the President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau’s directive for the cause to unite in its support of Gavoka as opposition leader.

Gavoka says despite this directive 14 members voted for Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to become Opposition Leader. Only five supported Gavoka.

Article continues after advertisement

A very sheepish Gavoka says he will now have to work with Ratu Naiqama and find ways of thrashing out differences as they work towards to 2022.

It’s a bombshell that was speculated but not confirmed until Gavoka spoke to FBC News this afternoon.