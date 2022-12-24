First Parliament sitting this morning

The Fijian Parliament will convene this morning as summoned by the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 67(1) of the Fijian Constitution.

Subsequent to their induction on Tuesday, the names of the elected 55 MPs will be outlined on the floor of Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper, the administration of oath or affirmation will be done after the list of names is outlined on the table.

The MPs will then elect a Speaker, a Deputy Speaker, and Prime Minister.

A Leader of the Opposition will also be elected.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Social Democratic Liberal Party confirmed its coalition with the People’s Alliance and National Federation Party.