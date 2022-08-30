Financial discrepancies must be reduced: Maharaj

Alvick Maharaj. [Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji]

The Standing Committee on Justice Law and Human Rights says the Fiji Corrections Service needs to work closely with the Ministry of Economy and the office of the Auditor General.

This is after discrepancies were found in its 2017-2018 annual statement.

Chair Alvick Maharaj says the Committee also noted that FCS only utilized 81 percent of its budget for the financial year as some work is still pending.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Committee was advised merely caused by the different types of financial statements published whereby FCS publishes audited financial statements but the budget document, especially the estimate showed unaudited budget.”

Maharaj says the scrutiny of the 2017-2018 annual report for FCS also revealed that the rate of recidivism has been on a steady decline.

He adds that the effective implementation of strategies by the Fiji Corrections Services also ensures that it achieves the international benchmark of one officer per five inmates.