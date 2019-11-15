FijiFirst party wants seat to be filled ASAP

The FijiFirst party wants the current vacant seat on the Government side in Parliament to be filled as soon as possible.

This comes as Vijendra Prakash handed in his resignation from Parliament yesterday.

Former broadcaster Viren Lal is next in line to fill the position.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they will follow the relevant protocols on how a vacant seat is filled.

“We will obviously want it sooner rather than later, there is a particular machinery provided under the Constitution. The letter of resignation by Honorable Prakash is actually copied to the Chair of the Electoral Commission and copied to the General Secretary for Fiji First and then a mechanism takes place. The next person on the list if they are available moves up.”

Prakash tendered his resignation letter yesterday following the FICAC allegations against him for allegedly claiming for parliamentary allowances he was not entitled to.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri and allegedly obtained $33,670.00 between August 2019 and March 2020.