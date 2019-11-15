Fiji to press reset button: Koya

Fiji is going to press the reset button which will require re-engineering, redesigning and innovative ideas to bring Fiji to pre COVID-19 glory.

These were the words of Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Koya while speaking during his first parliament sitting for this year.

Koya says every sector and individual is facing challenges due to the impacts of the deadly virus.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today the challenges we face are real and they are serious. These will not go away easily or in a short period. It will require hard work and new ideas. There will be no return to what we might have known as business as usual.”

Koya says Fiji has the potential to excel in many new and growing sectors.

“Whilst the industries will be new for us for which we will have to build expertise and workforce, The FijiFirst Government’s economic recovery strategies are widespread with training and matching displaced workers with new jobs at its core.”

He adds the Ministry is diversifying and expanding the manufacturing base and establishing industries for the future.