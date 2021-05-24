Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Increasing cases reported in the Western Division|Work continues behind the scene for border reopening|Labasa records two more COVID-19 cases|Youth strive to ensure financial stability|Rotuma on par with its vaccination campaign|More than 300 COVID patients hospitalized|Businesses contemplate introducing no jab, no entry concept|COVID death tally crosses 400|West cases continue to spike|Full vaccination close to 37%|Nabouwalu now a containment zone|128 positive cases among Fiji Police Force|No jab, no government assistance initiative welcomed|20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|MoH begins mop-up exercise|MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation|Healthcare workers face challenges|Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|SCC workers receive second COVID jab|Border has been a blessing for Logani youth members|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Fiji remains a key player in PIF: PM

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 18, 2021 4:55 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: Parliament of Fiji]

The motion for Fiji to ratify the 2005 Agreement Establishing the Pacific Islands Forum has been passed by parliament.

The agreement recognizes the forum as an international organization and will be a region of peace, harmony, security, and economic prosperity, whose people can all lead free and worthwhile lives.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji remains a key player in the region and it will do its best in spearheading the forum.

Article continues after advertisement

He assured that the Chairmanship of Fiji in the Pacific Island Forum will bring about the change the region deserve.

“Fiji was suspended from the Forum, a decision the forum a decision the Pacific regretted. This is something that through our leadership we will not allow any other country to go through.”

Bainimarama also says Fiji will not shy away from holding accountable regional organizations so long they are kept on track.

“USP and regionalism Mr Speaker, even though we are committed to the operation of regional organizations, we also need to keep them accountable. It is a position that we’ve always maintained in regional discussions.”

He also confronted the Opposition by holding up the Fijian Constitution and telling them it was the reason why Fiji did not hold a General Election in 2009.

Bainimarama told parliament regional leaders have realized the many challenges faced in the region as he highlighted that the Pacific Way will continue to be a means of regional engagement and cooperation.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.