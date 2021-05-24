Fiji remains a key player in PIF: PM

The motion for Fiji to ratify the 2005 Agreement Establishing the Pacific Islands Forum has been passed by parliament.

The agreement recognizes the forum as an international organization and will be a region of peace, harmony, security, and economic prosperity, whose people can all lead free and worthwhile lives.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji remains a key player in the region and it will do its best in spearheading the forum.

Article continues after advertisement

He assured that the Chairmanship of Fiji in the Pacific Island Forum will bring about the change the region deserve.

“Fiji was suspended from the Forum, a decision the forum a decision the Pacific regretted. This is something that through our leadership we will not allow any other country to go through.”

Bainimarama also says Fiji will not shy away from holding accountable regional organizations so long they are kept on track.

“USP and regionalism Mr Speaker, even though we are committed to the operation of regional organizations, we also need to keep them accountable. It is a position that we’ve always maintained in regional discussions.”

He also confronted the Opposition by holding up the Fijian Constitution and telling them it was the reason why Fiji did not hold a General Election in 2009.

Bainimarama told parliament regional leaders have realized the many challenges faced in the region as he highlighted that the Pacific Way will continue to be a means of regional engagement and cooperation.