Fiji Police has major plans ahead says Defence Minister

The Fiji Police Force as part of its re-structural process will soon recruit qualified Psychologists to boost the productivity of the workforce.

This was the statement made by the Minister for Defence and National Security Inia Seruiratu, in parliament this afternoon.

Seruiratu says being a custodian in maintaining law and order in the country, the Force has identified areas that need serious attention.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the re-structural of the Fiji Police Force they need to have qualified Psychologist to assist them in managing the stress level within the Force. I very well understand Mr. Speaker Sir the pressure on most of the Police man and women that are deployed in the various stations throughout Fiji”.

The Force in recent years has shifted its attention to an equitable work force by increasing the number of female recruits.

The Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa highlighted the full backing from her Ministry in this regard.

“I’d like to applaud the Fiji Police Force for the continued improvement in the recruitment of women in to the Fiji Police Force, which i understand sits at 20% at the moment. We hope that they’d be a continued rise in the statistics in relations to women in the Fiji Police Force”.

The Fiji Police Force has also mapped out strategies to curb other issues such as data collection, work facilities and adopting latest technology to ease work load.

The Minister also highlighted the Police Act is currently being reviewed by the Solicitor General’s Office and is to be finalized soon.