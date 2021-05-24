Fiji on track to completely ban HCFC’s

Fiji is taking a phased approach to ensure that hydro chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) are banned in Fiji by 2030.

Minister for Environment, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says that Fiji is on track to achieving this target.

Dr Reddy says they reduced HFC’s by 10 percent in 2015, 35 percent last year and they have set 2030 for total elimination.

Article continues after advertisement

“Why we’re saying 2030 is because these are massive investment, it’s not about a small freezer there costing $1000, $2000 or $20,000. These are quarter million dollar worth of refrigerator so we have to take a phased approach”.

Dr Reddy adds they’re looking at funding from international donors to assist in replacing equipment, particularly in the fishing industry.